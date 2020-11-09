Global Silicon Photonics Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand from the Information Technology and Telecommunications Industry in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Silicon Photonics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global silicon photonics market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, components, waveguides, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 25%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 4 billion

The growth of the silicon photonics industry is attributed to its favourable properties, such as low power consumption, high efficiency, and small size. This has triggered the rise in the adoption of silicon photonics products across North America. The Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as a major market in the forecast period due to the rising demand for the product in the region. The rise in demand for the product in the Asia Pacific is because of the strong growth of data centres, consumer electronic companies, and transport networks. With the rise of the IT sector and telecommunication sector owing to the rapid digitalisation, the silicon photonics industry is anticipated to rise in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Segmentation:

Silicon photonics find applications in the optical systems using silicone in the form of an optical medium. The product is used to produce hybrid devices that include electronic and optical components on a single microchip.

By product, the market can be divided into:

• Optical Multiplexers

• Active Optical Cable

• Fibre Optical Switches

• Transceiver

• Others

Based on component, the market is categorised as:

• Photodetectors

• Laser

• Modulators

• Others

On the basis of waveguide, the industry is segmented into:

• 400-1500 NM

• 1310-1550 NM

• 900-7000 NM

By application, the market is divided into the following sectors:

• Data Centre and High-Performance Computing

• Telecommunications

• Defence and Security

• Sensors

• Medical and Life Science

• Others

The regional markets for silicon photonics include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to the application of the product in diverse fields like consumer electronics, IT, telecommunications, and other commercial applications, the silicon photonics industry is anticipated to grow at a robust rate in the coming years. This high rate of growth is also attributed to the rising demand for active optical cables, optical multiplexers, and optical attenuators. The rising awareness of the benefits of optoelectronics is expected to drive the growth of the market. In developing economies like India, there is a high demand for smartphones among youth, which is likely to accelerate the silicon photonics market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K (TYO: 6965), and STMicroelectronics International N.V., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

