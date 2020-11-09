Global Sodium Gluconate Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand in the Construction and Textile Industry in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Gluconate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sodium gluconate market, assessing the market based on its segments like grades, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5% (Global Gluconic Acid Market)

The growth of the sodium gluconate market can be attributed to the high demand for the product in the construction industry. In Europe and the Asia Pacific, the sodium gluconate market is anticipated to grow because of the significant rise in demand for the product in the textile and metal cleaning sectors. While the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had dampened the demand from the key application sectors like construction, with the easing of the global lockdown, especially in developing economies, the construction sector is in the revival mode. Therefore, the demand for sodium gluconate is likely to increase in the forecast period.

Industrial Definition and Segmentation

Sodium gluconate is an odourless white powder that is a salt of gluconic acid. It is non-corrosive, non-toxic, and very soluble in water. Sodium gluconate is used as a chelating agent in various applications such as alumina dyeing, cement, and plating industries. The chemical is also used as a surface cleaning agent.

Based on grade, the market is segmented into:

• Industrial

• Food

• Pharma

By application, the industry is divided into:

• Food and Beverage

• Construction

• Pharmaceuticals

• Textiles

• Water Treatment

• Others

The regional markets for sodium gluconate include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Ever since the lockdowns have been eased in developing economies like China, India, and Japan, the construction sector, the textile industry, and other industrial sectors are likely to revive. Sodium gluconate finds applications in the construction industry as a plasticiser and has lucrative properties, which makes it important for the construction sector. In the textile industry, it is used in degreasing and cleaning fibres. Therefore, the rise in the textile industry is also likely to bolster the demand for sodium gluconate in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Roquette Frères, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., Xiwang Group Co. Ltd. (HKG: 1266), and Amorphos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

