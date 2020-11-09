Legal Services Market 2020: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Legal Services Market – By Types (B2B Legal Services, B2C Legal Services, Criminal Law Practices And Hybrid Commercial Legal Services), By Size, By Practice, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Legal Services Market – By Types (B2B Legal Services, B2C Legal Services, Criminal Law Practices And Hybrid Commercial Legal Services), By Size, By Practice, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Legal Services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Legal Services market segments and geographies, Legal Services market trends, Legal Services market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The legal services market consists of sales of law-related services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that advise clients (individuals, businesses or other entities) about their legal rights and responsibilities, and represent clients in civil or criminal cases, business transactions and other matters, in which legal advice and other assistance are sought. Legal services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or a team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

The global legal services market reached a value of nearly $766.3 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% since 2015.The global legal services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to nearly $986.7 billion by 2023.

