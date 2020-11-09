2020 Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Growth And Trends | Global Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Bottled Water Market – By Product Type (Sparkling, Still, Flavored And Spring), By Packaging (Plastic, Glass, Can, Drum And Others), By Companies, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The bottled water market consists of sales of bottled water services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide bottled water. The bottled water industry includes establishments that purify and bottle water.

The global bottled water market was valued at around $238 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $349 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.99% during 2017-2021. In terms of volume, the market is estimated at 437 billion liters in 2017 and is expected to reach 623 billion liters in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 927% during 2017-2021.

