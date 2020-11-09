Global Pesticides Market Report 2020 | Syngenta, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow DuPont Inc., FMC Corporation

The Business Research Company’s Pesticides Market – By Type (Herbicides, Fungicides And Insecticides), By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The pesticides manufacturing market consists of the sales of pesticides by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that formulate and prepare agricultural and household pest control chemicals (except fertilizers). The pesticide and other agricultural chemical industry comprises establishments that primarily engage in the formulation and preparation of agricultural and household pest control chemicals.

The global pesticides market size reached a value of nearly $84.5 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% to nearly $130.7 billion by 2023. Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets and intensive farming techniques in the pesticides market. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high research and development (R&D) costs, and alternative techniques.

