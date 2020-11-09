Forestry And Logging Market 2020 Trends, Industry Share, Size, Growth Insights, Opportunities, Business Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Forestry And Logging Market – By Type Of Product (Logging Products, Timber Services, Forest Products) Competitive Landscape, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2023.

The forestry and logging products market consists of sales of forestry products and logs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce or harvest forestry products and logs and are involved in the growing, cutting and transporting of timber, operations of the timber tract, growing trees for reforestation and collecting forest products such as gums, barks and fibers.

The global forestry and logging products market reached a value of nearly $509.8 billion in 2019, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1% since 2015. Market size in the historic period was supported by the growth in residential construction activity, and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was forest fires.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% to nearly $584.7 billion by 2023. Going forward, increasing construction of wooden buildings, and faster economic growth will drive growth.

