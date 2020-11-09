Ophthalmology Drugs Market Business Overview, Research Insights, Leading Players, Current Trends And COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2030

The Business Research Company’s Ophthalmology Drugs Market – By Type (Antglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication And Other Ophthalmological Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores And Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs And Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) And, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Ophthalmology Drugs Market – By Type (Antglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication And Other Ophthalmological Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores And Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs And Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) And, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Ophthalmology Drugs market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Ophthalmology Drugs market segments and geographies, Ophthalmology Drugs market trends, Ophthalmology Drugs market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The ophthalmology drugs market consists of sales of ophthalmology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ophthalmology drugs to treat eye related diseases. The ophthalmology drugs industry includes establishments that produce pharmaceutical drugs to treat glaucoma diseases, anti- inflammatory and tear stimulating drugs under dry eye medications drugs, and other drugs for treating retinal disorders and allergies. Some of the major ophthalmic drugs include Eylea, Lucentis, Restasis, Vigamox, Azopt, and Lotemax.

The global ophthalmology drugs market is expected to decline from $24,640.0 million in 2019 to $19,831.3 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 44.6% from 2021 and reach $33,272.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $38,223.53 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $53,698.87 million by 2030.

