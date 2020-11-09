Methanol Market Size 2020: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Methanol Market – By End Use (Formaldehyde, Mto/Mtp, Fuel Blending, Dimethyl Ether, Acetic Acid, Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (Mtbe), Solvents, Methylamines, Mma, Chloro-Methanes, And Others), By Type Of Product( Plastics & Polymers, Chlor-Alkali And Inorganics, Olefins, Aromatics, Olefin Derivatives, Syngas Chemicals), Market Players, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Methanol is produced from synthesis gas, which is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen gas. Methanol is further processed to produce other industrially important chemicals such as formaldehyde and acetyls. The largest application of methanol is processing it into formaldehyde which is further treated to form resins, glues and various plastics. Methanol is also being considered as an alternative transportation fuel, as it is a clean-burning fuel that produces fewer smog-causing emissions

The Methanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% to nearly $19 billion by 2022.

Growth in the methanol market in the historic period resulted from low natural gas prices, developing economies, increased demand for vehicles, and low interest environment. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was safety concerns. Going forward, economic growth and increasing end use applications of methanol will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are interest rate increases, and reduction in free trade.

