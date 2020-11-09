Global Management Consulting Market to See Huge Growth by 2023 | Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Ernst & Young Global Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

The Business Research Company’s Management Consulting Market – By Type (Operations Advisory, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy And Hr Advisory), By Country, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Management Consulting Market – By Type (Operations Advisory, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy And Hr Advisory), By Country, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Management Consulting market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Management Consulting market segments and geographies, Management Consulting market trends, Management Consulting market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The management consulting (MC) market consists of the sales of MC services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide a range of services providing advice and assistance on organizational planning, financial budgeting, marketing strategies, human resource practices, administration policies and production and logistics scheduling. Such services include solutions for administrative management issues, strategic and organizational planning, business process improvement, human resource and personnel policies, developing marketing planning and strategy, productivity improvement, quality assurance and quality control.

The global management consulting market expected to reach a value of nearly $977.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to nearly $1,460.2 billion by 2022.

