Global Coal Market Insights, Forecast to 2023 with Major Companies China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Coal India Limited, China Coal Energy Co., Ltd, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, BHP

The Business Research Company’s Coal Market – By Type (Bituminous Coal, Sub-Bituminous Coal, Lignite Mining And Anthracite Mining), By Application ( Electricity, Steel, Cement, And Others), Market Characteristics, Market Players And Trends, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The coal market consists of sales of bituminous and sub-bituminous coal, lignite and anthracite coal by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous, sub-bituminous, lignite and anthracite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. Companies in the coal industry are also involved in the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal, including cleaning, washing, screening and sizing of coal.

The global coal market reached a value of nearly $366.7 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.7% since 2014.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased demand for coal power generation, presence of large coal reserves globally and technological advances in power generation that increased the efficiency of coal power plants. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were a shift to alternative sources of energy such as natural gas and renewables, coal price volatility that interrupted procurement plans of coal end users, and a number of fatal accidents at coal mines.

