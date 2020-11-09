Automobile Rental And Leasing Market Overview Report By Competitive Advantage, Key Insights, Analysis And Forecast 2020-2030

The Business Research Company’s Automobile Rental And Leasing Market – By Type (Passenger Car Rental , Passenger Car Leasing, Truck, Utility Trailer, And Recreational Vehicle Rental And Leasing), By Type Of Mode (Offline, Online), By Type Of Lease (Open, Close), By End User (Individual, Corporate), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Automobile Rental And Leasing Market – By Type (Passenger Car Rental , Passenger Car Leasing, Truck, Utility Trailer, And Recreational Vehicle Rental And Leasing), By Type Of Mode (Offline, Online), By Type Of Lease (Open, Close), By End User (Individual, Corporate), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Automobile Rental And Leasing market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Automobile Rental And Leasing market segments and geographies, Automobile Rental And Leasing market trends, Automobile Rental And Leasing market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read More On The Automobile Rental And Leasing Market Here – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-rental-and-leasing-market

The automobile rental and leasing market consists of sales of automotive equipment renting or leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide passenger cars and truck/vans, utility trailer, and recreational vehicle (RV) without drivers and utility trailers. These establishments generally operate a retail store like facility for automotive equipment renting and leasing. Some automotive equipment rental and leasing companies offer short-term rental or long-term leases, while others provide both types of services.

Request A Sample For The Automobile Rental And Leasing Market Report Now – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=809&type=smp

The global automobile rental and leasing market is expected to decline from $366.9 billion in 2019 to $239.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -35%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 15.06% from 2021 and reach $421.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to nearly $492.6 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 8.0% to $723.3 billion by 2030.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info