Construction Market Status And Outlook (2020-2030) | Research Overview | Growth Scenario | Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak

The Business Research Company’s Construction Market – By Type (Building Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, And Land Planning And Development), By End-User Sector (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Construction Market – By Type (Building Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, And Land Planning And Development), By End-User Sector (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Construction market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Construction market segments and geographies, Construction market trends, Construction market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct buildings or engineering projects (for example, highways and utility systems). Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market. The construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs

The global construction market reached a value of nearly $12,744.4 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $12,744.4 billion in 2019 to $12,633.9 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of -0.9%. The growth decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 ad reach $15,482.0 billion in 2023.

