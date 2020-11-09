Pet Food Market 2020 Emerging Key Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pet Food Market – By Types (Dog, Cat And Other Pet Food), By Ingredient (Animal Derivatives, Plant Derivatives And Synthetic), By Distribution Channels (Internet Sales, Hypermarkets, Specialized Pet Shops And Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The pet food market consist sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) associated with manufacturing cat and dog food and other animal food from ingredients such as grains, oilseed mill products and meat products. The industry includes the establishments that produce dog food, cat food, and other animal food. Other animal includes birds, mammals and aquatic animals.

The global pet food market reached a value of nearly $74,554.1 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% since 2015. The market is expected to register a slow growth from $74,554.1 million in 2019 to $ 75,494.8 million in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.26%. The slow growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 ad reach $ 88,478.1 million in 2023.

