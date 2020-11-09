Accounting Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2023

The Business Research Company’s Accounting Services Market – By Type Of Service (Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing And Other Accounting Services, Payroll Services, Tax Preparation Services), By Resources, By End-Users, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2023.

Accounting Services Market – By Type Of Service (Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing And Other Accounting Services, Payroll Services, Tax Preparation Services), By Resources, By End-Users, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Accounting Services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Accounting Services market segments and geographies, Accounting Services market trends, Accounting Services market geographies.

The accounting services market consists of the sales of accounting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recording and analysis of financial transactions and other financial values pertaining to businesses and other organizations. Accounting services are the processes of summarizing business transactions and reporting the analysis to regulators, and government entities.

The global accounting services market reached a value of nearly $574.4 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to nearly $734.7 billion by 2023.

