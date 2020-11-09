(2020-2023) 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Market By New Business Developments, Innovations, Top Companies and Forecast Analysis

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Market – Global Market Scope, Size, Segmentation, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Business Strategy, Swot Analysis And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Market – Global Market Scope, Size, Segmentation, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Business Strategy, Swot Analysis And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies market segments and geographies, 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies market trends, 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The global market for 3D printing devices, services and supplies was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion in 2022f, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period of 2016e to 2022f.

Industry growth is primarily driven by technological developments in healthcare 3D printing as well as growing government and private funding to support the development of new 3D printing technologies. The growing demand for organ transplantation and ease of development of customized medical products by 3D printing offers new growth opportunities for the companies operating in this market.

