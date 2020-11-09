Organ-On-Chips Market Size, CAGR Status, Industry Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Organ-On-Chips Market – By Models (Lung-On-Chip, Heart-On-Chip, Liver-On-Chip, Intestine-On-Chip, Kidney-On-Chip And More), By Applications, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The organ-on-chip market consists of sales of organs-on-chips by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture organs-on-chips used for drug development, toxicity testing, and personalized medicine research. Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are small plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers containing multiple live human cells in a 3D culture that simulate key physiological functions of body organs. Organs-on-chips that mimic the organ level physiology of humans are a promising alternative to animal models.

The market for organ-on-chip reached a value of nearly $41.6 million in 2019, having grown at 70.5% since 2015.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased demand for personalized medicine, growing need to minimize financial losses due to late stage drug failure, substantial funding of public and private sources for OOC start-ups and research groups. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high-costs associated with OOCs, limitations of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), the most commonly used substrate material for the fabrication of OOCs.

Going forward, adoption of OOC technology by major pharmaceutical companies such as Roche and AstraZeneca among many others, increasing drug repurposing approaches in the OOC industry will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the OOC market in the future include compatibility problems may occur due to the lack of standardization, OOCs are not high throughput to conduct multiple assays and cell survivability issues can negatively impact the market growth.

