Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020 Recent Development, Ongoing Demand and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The wearable medical devices market consists of sales of wearable medical devices and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide wearable medical devices. Wearable medical devices are small electronic products, often consisting of one or more sensors, and having computational capability. They are embedded into items that are attach to the body parts, such as head, feet, arms, wrists and waist. They can resemble a watch, eyeglasses, some clothing, contact lenses, shoes or even jewelry.

The global market for wearable medical devices was valued at $5.2 billion in 2017, and it is expected to grow to $13.5 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers of the market are expected to be improved services with patient data, hands-free nature of many wearable medical devices, which is beneficial to health professionals working in sterile environments, training opportunities for medical professionals, minimization of the treatment costs, improvement of the health outcomes, better care support, and ease of the data collection.

