Telemedicine Technologies Market Emerging Key Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook

The Business Research Company’s Telemedicine Technologies Market – By Type (Tele-Home & Tele-Hospital), By Applications (Tele-Radiology, Tele-Consultation, Tele-Monitoring And Tele-Surgery), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends.

Telemedicine allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients in remote locations by using telecommunications and information technology as medium of communication between patients and doctors. Telemedicine is also referred to as telehealth or e-health.

The global market for telemedicine technologies was valued at $26.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $77.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Growth in the telemedicine market in the historic period resulted from rise in base of geriatric population, increased medical treatments in remote locations, technological advances and rise in demand for quality healthcare. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were dearth of trained professionals, and high cost of telemedicine technologies.

