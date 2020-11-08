IoT in Retail Market Is Pegged To Reach A Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By The End Of 2018 – 2028

An Overview of the Global IoT in Retail Market

The global IoT in Retail market study touches on the growth prospects of the market during the historic period (2014-2018) as well as the forecast period (2019-2029). The report introspects the various factors that are projected to influence the growth trajectory of the IoT in Retail market including the trends, drivers, and restraints.

The report offers a segment-wise analysis of the global IoT in Retail market wherein the value, market share and growth of each segment is provided in detail. On the basis of product type, the IoT in Retail market is bifurcated into product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. In addition, based on the application type, the market is segmented into application 1, application 2, application 3, and application 4.

The report outlines the current competitive landscape of the global IoT in Retail market and throws light on the developments made by key vendors in the market. Some of most established players taken into consideration include:

Key Players

Prominent players in the global IoT in retail market are ARM Holdings, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Atmel Corporation, PTC, Inc., and Softweb Solutions.

Global IoT in Retail Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for IoT in retail, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for IoT in retail in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, owing to the rapid development in digital infrastructure. Moreover, the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for IoT in retail in Asia Pacific. The IoT in retail markets in Latin America is expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of internet users. The IoT in retail market in MEA is also increasing due to the high adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

Regional analysis for the global IoT in Retail market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

