Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Biofortification Market 2018 – 2028

The global Biofortification market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Biofortification market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Biofortification market.

Segmentation analysis

Key Players

Some of the key players in global Biofortification market include Syngenta AG, Bayer, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Agro Bioscience Inc., Charles Rivers, Intertek, and others. More companies are looking forward to invest in the global Biofortification market with growing demand and upcoming opportunities.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Biofortification Market is on the rise and thus has many opened many opportunities for existing as well as new market participants. The lower of government regulations over Biofortification activities has opened opportunities for the players to explore and innovate the products. The growing needs for fortified crops in developing and underdeveloped region opens opportunities for Biofortification market participants to expand in the emerging region and increase their market presence.

Recent Developments in Biofortification Market

In November 2018, Intertek developed its services and local capabilities in its laboratory in Mozambique with a vision to help the company grow its business in the East African region.

Global Biofortification Market: A Regional Outlook

The global Biofortification market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the dominant region in global Biofortification market owing to strong advancements in the agricultural sector as well as growing demand for high nutritive foods from countries like China, Japan, and India. Latin America, as well as MEA region, is expected to have rapid growth in global Biofortification market.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

The market report on the Biofortification market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Biofortification market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Biofortification market?

Crucial data enclosed in the report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Biofortification market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Biofortification market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

