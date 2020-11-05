Oat Fiber Market Slated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, PMR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Oat Fiber ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Oat Fiber ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Oat Fiber ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Some of the leading players of global oat fiber market include Grain Millers, Inc., Swedish Oat Fiber AB, Garuda International, Inc., CFF GmbH, Tata and Lyle PLC, SunOpta Ingredients, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Swedish Oat Fiber AB, was bought by Naturex Group. It will now provide and support the development and future projects of Swedish Oat Fiber. This will be done through its international commercial network. The research and development will try and create new developments in oat fiber. And its network of application laboratories will create excellence.

CFF GmbH has acquired International Fiber Europe N.V. in Belgium. By doing this they have broadened their capability to provide innovative applications and high-quality products to all their customers worldwide.

SunOpta Ingredients, Inc., had acquired the complete General Mills Bakeries & Foodservice oat fiber processing facility located on Wenig Road in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and expanded their oat fiber processing facility.

A lot of research is being made to add oat fiber into products in a way that the taste of the product is not altered but at the same time, the nutritional value of the oat fiber can be provided to the consumers. Such a research was carried out for bread in which a certain amount of oat fiber added to replace the flour will not alter the bread taste and structure but the nutrients of oat fiber are obtained.

Also, the addition of oat fiber into yogurts is being carried out. The pet food application and the addition of oat fiber into animal feed can be researched. A lot of scope is present for research and development in oat fiber and many companies are coming up with their own research and development laboratory for improving their products.

The analysis will be done on the modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sale of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

An overview, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Oat fiber market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Oat fiber market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this Oat fiber market

