Michigan vs Kent Live Stream: How to watch College, Schedule Week 10

Western Michigan vs Akron Live Stream Free: The Western Michigan Broncos and the Akron Zips are opening their 2020 seasons against one.Who’s Playing

Western Michigan @ Akron

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 0-12 last-season record, Akron has set their aspirations higher this year. Meanwhile, WMU was on the positive side of.500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Zips ranked worst in the nation with respect to overall offensive touchdowns last season, where the squad accrued only 14. To make matters even worse for Akron, WMU was 13th best in the nation (top 10%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 35.

Since the experts predict a loss, Akron will need to dig deep. Perhaps they’ll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium — Akron, Ohio

TV: ESPN3.com

Odds

The Broncos are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Akron and Western Michigan both have one win in their last two games.

Oct 15, 2017 – Akron 14 vs. Western Michigan 13

Oct 15, 2016 – Western Michigan 41 vs. Akron 0