Auto Dealer Software Market 2020 Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Auto Dealer Software Industry

Description

Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.

Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development.

USA is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. USA market took up about 43% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with about 29%, Asian countries especially China, and India will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present.

At present, there are mass of companies in the market. Top 3 companies in the market occupy about 83% of the market shares in 2016, among them, Cox Automotive with many leading sub-brands accounts for about 50% of this market.

The key players covered in this study

Cox Automotive

CDK Global

Reynolds and Reynolds

RouteOne

DealerSocket

Internet Brands

Dominion Enterprises

Wipro

Epicor

Yonyou

ELEAD1ONE

TitleTec

ARI Network Services

WHI Solutions

Infomedia

MAM Software

Segmental Analysis

The report classifies the Auto Dealer Software market into various segments based on key distinguishing factors. This segmentation aids manufacturers and business owners directly involved in the market as well as individuals indirectly involved in the market to devise marketing and business development strategies to achieve maximum success. It also helps in pointing out areas of improvement and areas which have been over exhausted.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DSM Software

CRM Software

Marketing Software

Other Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Web-based Software

Installed Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cox Automotive

12.1.1 Cox Automotive Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.1.4 Cox Automotive Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cox Automotive Recent Development

12.2 CDK Global

12.2.1 CDK Global Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.2.4 CDK Global Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CDK Global Recent Development

12.3 Reynolds and Reynolds

12.3.1 Reynolds and Reynolds Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.3.4 Reynolds and Reynolds Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Reynolds and Reynolds Recent Development

12.4 RouteOne

12.4.1 RouteOne Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.4.4 RouteOne Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 RouteOne Recent Development

12.5 DealerSocket

12.5.1 DealerSocket Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.5.4 DealerSocket Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 DealerSocket Recent Development

12.6 Internet Brands

12.6.1 Internet Brands Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.6.4 Internet Brands Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Internet Brands Recent Development

12.7 Dominion Enterprises

12.7.1 Dominion Enterprises Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.7.4 Dominion Enterprises Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dominion Enterprises Recent Development

12.8 Wipro

12.8.1 Wipro Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.8.4 Wipro Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Wipro Recent Development

12.9 Epicor

12.9.1 Epicor Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.9.4 Epicor Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Epicor Recent Development

12.10 Yonyou

12.10.1 Yonyou Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction

12.10.4 Yonyou Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Yonyou Recent Development

12.11 ELEAD1ONE

12.12 TitleTec

12.13 ARI Network Services

12.14 WHI Solutions

12.15 Infomedia

12.16 MAM Software

