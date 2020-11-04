Auto Dealer Software Market 2020 Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Description
Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.
Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development.
USA is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. USA market took up about 43% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with about 29%, Asian countries especially China, and India will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present.
At present, there are mass of companies in the market. Top 3 companies in the market occupy about 83% of the market shares in 2016, among them, Cox Automotive with many leading sub-brands accounts for about 50% of this market.
The key players covered in this study
Cox Automotive
CDK Global
Reynolds and Reynolds
RouteOne
DealerSocket
Internet Brands
Dominion Enterprises
Wipro
Epicor
Yonyou
ELEAD1ONE
TitleTec
ARI Network Services
WHI Solutions
Infomedia
MAM Software
Segmental Analysis
The report classifies the Auto Dealer Software market into various segments based on key distinguishing factors. This segmentation aids manufacturers and business owners directly involved in the market as well as individuals indirectly involved in the market to devise marketing and business development strategies to achieve maximum success. It also helps in pointing out areas of improvement and areas which have been over exhausted.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DSM Software
CRM Software
Marketing Software
Other Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Web-based Software
Installed Software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cox Automotive
12.1.1 Cox Automotive Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.1.4 Cox Automotive Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cox Automotive Recent Development
12.2 CDK Global
12.2.1 CDK Global Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.2.4 CDK Global Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CDK Global Recent Development
12.3 Reynolds and Reynolds
12.3.1 Reynolds and Reynolds Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.3.4 Reynolds and Reynolds Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Reynolds and Reynolds Recent Development
12.4 RouteOne
12.4.1 RouteOne Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.4.4 RouteOne Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 RouteOne Recent Development
12.5 DealerSocket
12.5.1 DealerSocket Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.5.4 DealerSocket Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 DealerSocket Recent Development
12.6 Internet Brands
12.6.1 Internet Brands Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.6.4 Internet Brands Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Internet Brands Recent Development
12.7 Dominion Enterprises
12.7.1 Dominion Enterprises Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.7.4 Dominion Enterprises Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dominion Enterprises Recent Development
12.8 Wipro
12.8.1 Wipro Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.8.4 Wipro Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Wipro Recent Development
12.9 Epicor
12.9.1 Epicor Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.9.4 Epicor Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Epicor Recent Development
12.10 Yonyou
12.10.1 Yonyou Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Auto Dealer Software Introduction
12.10.4 Yonyou Revenue in Auto Dealer Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Yonyou Recent Development
12.11 ELEAD1ONE
12.12 TitleTec
12.13 ARI Network Services
12.14 WHI Solutions
12.15 Infomedia
12.16 MAM Software
Continued…
