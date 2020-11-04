Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Will Reach At Higher CAGR By 2020-2030 | Top Key Players – Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic

The Business Research Company’s Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market segments and geographies, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market trends, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Remote patient monitoring devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for undergoing a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2019 to $0.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.6%. The growth can be contributed to the expanded use of certain remote monitoring devices such as temperature monitoring devices for patient monitoring during COVID-19 pandemic. FDA has given clearance to some of the noninvasive remote monitoring devices (including body temperature monitors, continuous glucose monitors) that are used to support patient monitoring, considering public health emergency, without prior submission of a premarket notification. The quick approvals and the use of temperature monitoring devices at hospitals, home and different locations where there is mass gathering, is certain to contribute to rapid growth of this market. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 and reach $0.8 billion in 2023.

