Denim Market Growth Analysis 2020-2025, Segmentation, Trends, Industry Research and more….

Denim Market

Denim is a rugged cotton twill textile wherein the weft passes under two or more warp threads. This fabric is used to prepare various products such as jeans, shirts, jackets, and bags. The fabric is mainly known for its durability and comfort. The denim segment has always been a leading component of the global fashion industry and the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Rapid urbanization and increasing per capita disposable incomes are resulting in an increased demand for denim apparel. Frequent innovations in products and a booming organized retail sector are also expected to fuel the growth of the global denim market. In this context, numerous aspects are taken into account for having a thorough insight into the market, which includes factors ranging from predictions, past details, variations in terms of demographics, structure of the market, etc.

Top Key Players

The leading market players in the global denim market are PVH Corp (US), Inditex (Industria de Diseño Textil SA) (Spain), Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) (Sweden), Levi Strauss & Co. (US), VF Corporation (US), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (US), Gildan Activewear, Inc. (US), AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. (US), Uniqlo Co. Ltd (US), and Citizen of Humanity LLC (US).