Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market to be Driven by the Growing Food Industry in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ammium Bicaronbonate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ammonium bicarbonate market, assessing the market based on its segments like grades, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 198 MMT (Global Ammonia Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4% (Global Ammonia Market)

The food industry is witnessing a rise in demand in both developed and developing economies due to the increased adoption of packaged and ready-to-eat goods. This has led to a rise in demand for ammonium bicarbonate due to its extensive use within the food industry in the leavening of baked products, such as crackers and cookies.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the biggest contributors of growth in the global market due to its growing population and rising disposable incomes, which are expected to lead to a rise in the purchasing power of the customer base.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ammonium bicarbonate is the bicarbonate salt of the ammonium ion and appears as a colourless crystal. The salt is easily degradable into its constituent components, that is, carbon dioxide, water, and ammonia. It can be used as a substitute in households for baking powder and baking soda without adding any soapy taste.

By grade, the market is divided into:

• Food Grade

• Technical Grade

• Agriculture Grade

On the basis of end use, the industry is segmented into:

• Agricultural

• Ceramic

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Rubber and Leather

• Textile

• Others

The global ammonium bicarbonate market can be classified based on region as:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing quality standards of food items in several regions is leading to the increased adoption of ammonium bicarbonate due to its abilities as a superior leavening agent. Furthermore, the growth of its various end use segments, including the rubber and leather industry, is expected to further drive the demand for the product globally.

Ammonium bicarbonate’s use in the pharmaceuticals industry either directly in its salt form or as ammonia to formulate various pharmaceuticals products is expected to lead to a significant growth during the forecast period due to the surge in this sector due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (TYO: 4005), Nissan Chemical Corporation (TYO: 4021), and Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (NSE: MANGCHEFER), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

