Global Rosemary Aromatic Water Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Products in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rosemary aromatic water Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global rosemary aromatic water market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5% (Global Rosemary Extract Market)

The rosemary aromatic water market is being driven by the expansion of the rosemary extract market and the growing consumer awareness regarding the beneficial properties of rosemary aromatic water. This has resulted in increased demand for the product in various application sectors, particularly cosmetics. The skin rejuvenating properties of rosemary aromatic water and its antioxidant and anti-bacterial nature are resulting in enhanced demand for the product to prepare skin care products like moisturiser, toner, and others. Further, the escalating disposable incomes and improving living standards are also aiding the industry growth. Over the forecast period, the growing shift towards natural, plant-based, and organic products is expected to significantly boost the demand for rosemary aromatic water across the globe.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Rosemary aromatic water is obtained by processing rosemary plant extracts. The different parts of the plant are used to obtain essential oil, which leaves behind rosemary aromatic water. It offers many health benefits like it effectively enhances skin and hair texture and acts as an appetite stimulator, and can be added to various products.

By type, the rosemary aromatic water industry can be bifurcated into:

• Organic

• Conventional

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

• Cosmetics

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverages

• Others

The various distribution channels of the product include:

• Direct

• Indirect

The regional markets for rosemary aromatic water include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global rosemary aromatic water market is expected to be driven by the growing consumer inclination towards natural and plant-based products. In addition to this, the preference for organic products is significantly growing among consumers. The cosmetic and food and beverages manufacturers are focusing on utilising natural ingredients to prepare various formulations, which is expected to enhance the sales of the product. This will be further supported by the growing R&D activities and new product launches by the key players in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kleraderm Srl, L’Erbolario Srl, Neal’s Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited, and Fragrant Earth Organics Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

