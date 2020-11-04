Global Green Concrete Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

The Global Green Concrete Market is expected to witness a significant growth rate, owing to increasing awareness about the advantages of using eco-friendly materials in construction activities. The consumers are preferring recycled products instead of synthetic materials for construction to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is further expected to support the adoption and market growth of green concrete. Approximately 8–10% of the world’s total CO2 emissions come from cement manufacturing. To overcome the environmental impact caused by the same, the concept of green concrete has been introduced. The green concrete is produced from concrete wastes such as power plant wastes, mining and quarrying wastes, slag, incinerator residue, red mud, recycled concrete, waste glass, sawdust, burnt clay, combustor ash, and foundry sand. The rise in urbanization and industrialization along with growing investment by government authorities in the construction industry are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the green concrete market.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8699

The global green concrete market has been segmented on the basis of end-use and region. On the basis of end-use, the global market has been segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. The commercial segment has been further segmented into public facilities, institutional, healthcare, R & D centers, and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global green concrete market during the forecast period: MRFR

By region, the Global Green Concrete Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe region dominated the global green concrete market in 2018. The green concrete market is in the emerging stage and is currently confined to developed economies; however, increasing awareness about the benefits of green concepts would encourage the adoption of green concrete in developing countries in the coming years.

Europe region dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to the growing applications of green concrete as the building material in this region. The European Union has taken initiatives to promote the application of recycled products as construction materials. The construction industry in Europe is growing at a 2% rate and is expected to continue following this trend in the coming years. North America is likely to hold the second-largest share in the global green concrete market. Asia-Pacific is considered to be the fastest-growing region in the global green concrete market. Increasing adoption of sustainable construction materials in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and others are creating demand for green concrete.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness high growth between 2019 and 2025 due to the growing infrastructure and increasing investments in the construction industry. The market in South America is mainly driven by growing construction activities mainly in Brazil and Argentina.

Global Green Concrete Market was valued at USD 20 Billion in 2018, which is expected to witness 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

FOR MORE DETAILS : @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-concrete-market-8699

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.