Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Copper II Sulphate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of copper II sulphate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the copper II sulphate industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Copper II sulphate, variously known as copper II sulfate, is a metal sulphate compound. It appears as a white or off-white solid. It is one the most essential trace elements that is included in over-the-counter multivitamin and mineral supplements. However, copper overdoses can cause a copper overload or an acute chronic liver injury. Its applications are extensively spread in various industries like the agriculture industry, chemical industry, electrical industry, and others. It is also used in the production of industrial and commercial appliances. Copper II sulphate is the most important and widely used of all copper compounds.

The copper II sulphate market is closely associated with its upstream copper market. Copper has been witnessing a diluted demand during the lockdown period of the pandemic. However, the demand for copper is steadily increasing, with the lockdown rules easing down across the world. Meanwhile, India’s Hindustan Copper ltd. lost its stock value in the month of April, but it is progressing towards a steady growth now. This, however, temporarily disturbed the copper flow in India’s regional markets, which further affected the production of copper II sulphate. These factors are expected to influence the production cost for copper II sulphate.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of copper II sulphate via copper, via copper oxides, and via copper ore. One of the most common methods to produce copper II sulphate is from copper metal. In this process, copper sulphate is prepared by the reaction of copper metal with hot concentrated sulphuric acid.

