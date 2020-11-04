Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Industry Trends And Emerging Opportunities Till 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing products and related services. Some pharmaceutical companies outsource the manufacturing of products on contracts to focus on the R&D, marketing and branding of their products. The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market consists of manufacturing firms who manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products for other pharmaceutical companies on contractual basis.

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is expected to decline from $99.8 billion in 2019 to $93 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, and disruption in the supply chain owing to geographical trade barriers affecting the supply of APIs and raw materials for drug manufacturing. Sponsors contracting CMOs are pausing the drug development activities due to Covid19 or restructuring the current drug development plans. The market is then expected to recover and reach $128.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

