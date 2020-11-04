Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Maleic Anhydride In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of maleic anhydride. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the maleic anhydride industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of maleic anhydride production from benzene and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/maleic-anhydride-production-from-benzene

With a molar mass of 98.05 g/mol, maleic anhydride is a colourless compound, which appears as a crystalline needle, flake, pellet, rod, lump, or a fused mass. It is an organic compound classified as an acid anhydride of maleic acid. It is used in the production of unsaturated polyester resin, pesticide sprays, coatings, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, surfactants, and additive plastics.

Read the full production cost analysis report of maleic anhydride@ https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/maleic-anhydride

The maleic anhydride industry was estimated to grow at a healthy pace in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market saw a slump in demand due to global lockdown and disruption in the supply demand chain. The maleic anhydride market is anticipated to revive considerably once lockdown measures are lifted completely, and the supply demand chain is not disrupted anymore. In emerging economies of the Asia Pacific like India, China, and Japan, there is a high demand for the chemical and is anticipated to increase in the coming years as there is a rising awareness about the pandemic and the urgent need for maintaining sanitation and hygiene, the surfactants sector also likely to upsurge in the coming years, further aiding the maleic anhydride industry. These factors are expected to influence the production cost for maleic anhydride.

Also, Read Price Trends of Maleic [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/maleic-anhydride-price-trends

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of maleic anhydride is produced from butane via partial oxidation and via benzene. In the process involving butane, the reaction of butane and oxygen takes place in a fluid bed reactor in the presence of vanadium phosphate as a catalyst. Then maleic anhydride is separated from the reactor using a solvent-based recovery system.

