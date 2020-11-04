State of Origin 2020 Game 1 LIVE updates: NSW Blues vs Queensland Maroons H2H

Watch NRL Rugby State of Origin 2020 is finally confirmed to happen on November 4th with game 1. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide will host the opening match between NDW and QLD. A complete guide to the State of Origin 2020 online.

Date: 4th November 2020

Kick-off: 7:40pm (ACDT)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Get ready to watch State of Origin 2020 Live Streaming online from your PC, Laptops, and mobiles, Check out our Massive guide below. Bringing every single Rugby Lover together, well the State of Origin has been doing a brilliant job for years. Indeed, there are special rugby lovers who just wait for this event, buy tickets, and visit the stadium to watch their favorite matches. Still, the world is slowly moving to a digitized way where people like to watch matches on their smartphones. If you are one of them, we have brought for you the best State of Origin 2020 live stream options.

Even more, we will let you know about the State of Origin complete schedule, tickets and even the venues for each match. Now, bringing to you the most powerful teams in the Rugby history will bring the NSW Blues and Queensland into the limelight. Of course, they are playing for decades and by now have mastered their skills.

Best State of Origin 2020 live streaming Channels (Stream Cordless Way) Check out all channels to watch the event online for free from Australia and other countries. Moving on to the final game of State of Origin 2020. the third game will decide the State of Origin Champions 2020.

Bringing to you the best ever an option for streaming the State of Origin event, we bet you won’t find it difficult to choose from the given ones.Ranging from best free to paid options, we have covered basics to advanced live streaming channels and services.Therefore, let’s move ahead and unwrap each of the live streaming channels, one by one.

Indeed, regardless of your location in the world, NRL website is the first ever option if you want to stream the State of Origin 2020 matches. Though, the charge for a subscription fee, it is nominal and delivers crystal clear sports viewing altogether.

Also, coming down towards the device support section, they have got their application readily available for Android and iOS devices. Even more, with NRL, you won’t need to compromise on the video quality whereas you just need a high-speed internet connection.

What’s More? From time after time, the company releases free trials and if you are lucky, you can get a chance to avail one of those free trials.

Yes, the Australians are massive Rugby Fans and if you live in Australia, goodness has come to your way. As of now, Kayo has been given permission to show every single Channel 9 matches.

Therefore, with this, Australians can watch the entire Rugby 2020 matches from their homes and offices.

Coming down to their pricing, Kayo costs around $35 per month where you just need a quality internet connection and a supportable device. With Kayo, you can watch interruption-free sports matches and that too at a nominal price.

Also, if you live outside Australia, you can opt for a better VPN, install Kayo and watch State of Origin 2020 matches with grace and comfort.

In 2020, Reddit has become a massive community where you can watch live streaming channels without paying for anything.

In Reddit, people share streaming links into groups known as subreddits. Yes, Reddit runs on the subreddit phenomenon where you can visit each subreddit and see whether the streaming link is posted or not.

After a series of research and trying different links, you will come across that one link that offers live match streaming, for sure.

If you are willing to watch the State of Origin 2020 game being inside the stadium, we have got complete information for you. First of all, the Holden State of Origin 2020 will begin from 8:00 PM. Here, the first stadium where the match will be played is Suncorp stadium located in Queensland Australia.

Game 1 of the 2020 State of Origin series will be broadcast live on Nine and 9Now from 7.00 pm on November 4.

The Today Show’s Karl Stefanovic will be on board for all three games, co-hosting alongside James Bracey with Ray Warren calling the action.

Nine will be broadcasting from the sold-out Adelaide Oval for the first time as the NRL brings its showpiece event to South Australia.

While Queensland will go in as underdogs a few big moments could decide the game as NSW coach Brad Fittler will be looking to make it three series wins in a row, while the returning master Wayne Bennett will be scheming to return the Maroons to their winning ways.

With classy Australian halves Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans playing behind a monster forward pack led by Josh Papalii, the Maroons are definitely capable of an upset. They will be matched by Nathan Cleary, fresh from an incredible NRL season, and Luke Keary, who makes his long-awaited Origin debut.

Wednesday night’s coverage will begin by transporting viewers back in time to the famous Lang Park in 1980, the scene of the first State of Origin 40 years ago. Using the latest in broadcast technology, Queensland great Chris “Choppy” Close, man of the match in that game, will give a walk-through on the sacred turf and retell his experience of the clash that created a phenomenon.

Comedy duo Roy and HG have joined Wide World of Sports for the 2020 State of Origin series to deliver a special segment for all three games revisiting their greatest memories in the 40-year history of the series.

Former tennis world No.1 and South Australian Lleyton Hewitt will also join the broadcast to pay homage to the Adelaide Oval.

Viewers will have the option to stream the game live on 9Now and also view four supplementary streams to enhance the action. Two streams will focus purely on the coaches and the other two on star players James Tedesco and Cameron Munster.

On Wednesday night the Wide World of Sports will also announce the best New South Wales and Queensland teams of the past four decades as voted by the fans who have cast their votes at wwos.com.au over the last month.

State of Origin on Fox League

Before and after every game of the 2020 series Yvonne Sampson and her expert panel consisting of Michael Ennis, Cooper Cronk and Paul Kent will dissect all the key moments Live on Fox League.

In a boost for footy fans, Matty Johns and Cooper Cronk will call game one (delayed), for the first time on Fox League, offering a new perspective on Origin football on the same night as the opening game of the series.

Top 50 State of Origin classics: Reserve a seat on the lounge with the greatest to ever lace up a boot. From Wally Lewis, to Andrew Johns, to Mal Meninga and Brad Fittler. See them put on their finest ever performances in the toughest arena there is. 40 years of rivalry across 50 great games.

Top 5 Fox League commentator countdowns: Origin winners and former players Steve “Blocker” Roach, Kevin Walters and Bryan Fletcher select their favourite Origin games and the stories that made them special.

Fox League Origin Superstars: We pay tribute to the best, with their best. Lewis, Langer, Johns, Thurston, Tedesco and Fittler.

Fox Sports Gold – State of Origin Specials: This documentary-style series goes back into the vault to look at some of the greatest moments in Origin history. Including Alfie Langer’s return in Game 3 in 2001 and Joey Johns return in Game 2 in 2005

The New South Wales Blues are considered outright favourites as they get set to take on a new-look Queensland Maroons outfit containing a host of fresh faces.

Heading into the series, the Maroons were dealt a number of cruel blows with Valentine Holmes (available after game 1), Kalyn Ponga and David Fifita all ruled out.

Even five-eighth Cameron Munster was no guarantee to take to the field after he attempted to continue grand final celebrations with his Storm teammates who defeated the Panthers last Sunday.

According to Storm teammate Cooper Johns, Munster made a phone call to assistant coach Mal Meninga to see if he could spend time in Byron Bay for just a little while longer.

State of Origin 2020: Dates, kick-off times, tickets, Adelaide weather forecast, BOM rain, Game 1 teams, NSW Blues vs QLD Maroons Game 1 of State of Origin 2020 could be the third major football event in 10 days to be affected by inclement weather.

The Adelaide weather forecast for Wednesday, November 4 warns of a 60% chance of rain which could adversely impact conditions at the Adelaide Oval.

However the Bureau of Meteorology expects rainfall to hit primarily in the morning, hopefully clearing the path for a drier tilt between the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons.

There could be quite a strong wind gust however, which could make things particularly interesting for opposing fullbacks James Tedesco and AJ Brimson under the high ball. If that’s the case, watch for Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans to lead an aerial duel.

Here is the BoM’s full Adelaide forecast for Wednesday:

“Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the early morning. Winds north-westerly 20 to 25 km/h shifting south to south-westerly 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning.”

Here’s everything else you need to know about Game I, and the follow-up matches in Sydney and Brisbane.

DATES AND KICK-OFF TIMES

Origin I – Wednesday, November 4 at Adelaide Oval

*All kick-off times scheduled for 8.10pm AEDT

Women’s State of Origin – Friday, November 13 at Sunshine Coast Stadium (6.30pm)

TICKETS

Limited crowd capacities apply to all venues this year in line with COVID-19 safe distancing restrictions.

Tickets for all games are available via the NRL website at nrl.com/tickets.

TEAMS GAME I

NSW Blues: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Clint Gutherson* 4. Jack Wighton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Luke Keary* 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Damien Cook 10. Junior Paulo* 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jake Trbojevic Interchange: 14. Cody Walker 15. Payne Haas 16. Cameron Murray 17. Angus Crichton

QLD Maroons: 1. AJ Brimson* 2. Xavier Coates* 3. Brenko Lee* 4. Dane Gagai 5. Phillip Sami* 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8. Christian Welch 9. Jake Friend* 10. Josh Papalii 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Coen Hess 13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui* Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Lindsay Collins* 16. Jai Arrow 17. Jaydn Su’A*

HOW TO WATCH

The 2020 State of Origin series will be broadcast on Nine and a live stream can be found on 9Now.

Blues: Kezie Apps, Shaylee Bent, Millie Boyle, Kennedy Cherrington, Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd, Filomina Hanisi, Kylie Hilder, Melanie Howard, Isabelle Kelly, Corban McGregor, Yasmin Meakes, Brydie Parker, Shanice Parker, Tiana Penitani, Jessica Sergis, Hannah Southwell, Simaima Taufa, Sarah Togatuki, Botille Vette-Welsh

Maroons: Tarryn Aiken, Annette Brander, Brittany Breayley, Ali Brigginshaw, Karina Brown, Lauren Brown, Shenae Ciesiolka, Brianna Clark, Jessika Elliston, Tazmin Gray, Steph Hancock, Tallisha Harden, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Shannon Mato, Rona Peters, Shaniah Power, Julia Robinson, Chante Temara, Zahara Temara, Tamika Upton.

There has been 38 complete Origin series played since the tournament’s inception, and Queensland leads the ledger 21 series wins to 15, with two drawn.

There’s been 117 games played overall (including three stand-alone games, not part of a series) with Queensland winning 62, NSW winning 53, and two games drawn (1999 and 2002).

On both drawn occasions, Queensland retained the Origin shield as they had won the previous series.

NSW has won the last two series while Queensland won the three before that.

All NRL Origin games will be played out on a Wednesday night one week between each game from November 4.

Origin Game 1 in 2020 kicks off at 8:15pm (AEDT) on November 4, 2020. The Blues and Maroons will clash on neutral ground at Adelaide Oval.

Origin Game 2 kicks off at 8:15pm (AEDT) on November 11. The Blues will host the Maroons at ANZ Stadium.

Origin Game 3 start time is 8:15pm (AEDT) on November 18. The Maroons will host the Blues at Suncorp Stadium for the final showdown in 2020.

9Now will be running four live pop-up channels as well as simulcasting the main broadcast for the perfect way to dual-screen. Watch the main action on your big screen while keeping an eye on the players from a different angle. To access the additional camera angles for the coverage of the 2020 State of Origin, you’ll need to log into 9Now and you will find the pop up channels in the 9Now live stream page. Get closer to the teams than ever before with the Player Follow camera stream!