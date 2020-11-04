How To Watch State of Origin 2020 Game 1 Live Stream Online Reddit free HD TV

State of Origin 2020 Game 1, NSW vs Queensland, is finally here. Welcome to Wide World of Sports’ live coverage of the series-opening clash from Adelaide Oval, as the Blues chase a winning start in their three-peat campaign and the Maroons sniff an upset. Follow live updates here or in our match centre!

The Welcome to Country is generally scheduled for 8.08pm (AEDT), with the National Anthem to follow at 8.09pm.

BUT WHEN IS KICK-OFF SCHEDULED FOR TONIGHT?

8.10pm (AEDT) for NSW and Victorian viewers, 7.10pm AEST for Queenslanders and 7.40pm local time in South Australia.

Queensland looks set to make TWO changes to its backline after Brenk Loo “limped off” during the pre-game training run.

Fox League’s Lara Pitt reports Lee “looks gone” after testing out his calf at Adelaide Oval.

Brenko Lee just limped off Adelaide oval after testing his calf out. Looks gone. — Lara Pitt (@LaraPitt_) November 4, 2020

CAPEWELL DEBUT CONFIRMED

Queensland has announced Panthers utility Kurt Capewell will make his State of Origin debut on Wednesday night in Game I.

Capewell was originally named 18th man but had been widely tipped to come into the 17, likely at the expense of Titans winger Philip Sami.

It’s not yet been revealed who will drop out of the side, but Capewell is likely to slot into the centres with Dane Gagai shifted to the wing.

“To be presented with the jersey and be able to play for Queensland and represent my state is a dream come true. I hope I can do my family and state proud,” Capewell said after assistant coach Mal Meninga handed him his jersey.

GUS GIVES CRITICS A TASTE OF WHAT’S THE COME

After the controversy over his “biased” commentary in the NRL grand final, you just knew Gus Gould would court plenty of attention heading into Game 1 of the State of Origin series.

And he took his opportunity to show his hand on Twitter just hours prior to kick-off at Adelaide Oval.

No surprise, he’s backing the heavily favoured Blues.

“I’m hoping NSW wins,” Gould admitted on Twitter when replying to a fan.

Thank you Deon. Enjoy the Origin game tonight. Hope you are well. I’m hoping NSW wins. Should be a great game. You are the most lovely person on Twitter. If I was giving out awards, you would win first prize ❤️ https://t.co/UeERV1t2DC — PhilGould15 (@PhilGould15) November 4, 2020

QLD LEGEND TEES OFF ON ‘DISRESPECT’

Billy Slater knows a thing or two about the Blue-tinted warfare that accompanies every State of Origin series.

Of course he knows, he was controversially named Man of the Series in a losing Queensland side in 2018, despite playing just two games.

But it’s caught his ire that this very inexperienced Maroons side, the heavy underdogs with fans, experts and bookmakers, is being written off.

Some are even labelling it the worst Queensland side in Origin history.

“That’s a little bit disrespectful,” Slater told Triple M on Wednesday morning.

“All the players have earned the right to be named in this Queensland squad.”

Fox League’s experts agree with Slater, and against the tide are tipping a massive upset.

GOULD’S CALL TO CLEARY

Phil Gould has lifted the lid on the his phone call to Nathan Cleary following Penrith’s grand final loss.

Cleary will play his first game on Wednesday since his side’s defeat to Melbourne when the NSW hafback threw a crucial pass which was picked off by Suliasi Vunivalu.

“I just rang just to see how he was going,” Gould revealed on WWOS. “He said: ‘It’s going through my head all the time’. I said: ‘Don’t worry, I lost a grand final 40 years ago and it’s still going through my head’.

“You won’t ever forget it, so don’t think there’s going to be a day where you’ll forget it, you will remember it for the rest of your life; so get used to that and get over it and just go out and go again’.

“He said: ‘I’ll be ready. I’ll be fit and ready to go’. So physically he felt fine and just mentally had to pick himself up after the disappointment.”

Tedesco 100% fit for Game One 3:12

THE BIG QUESTION MARK SURROUNDING MAROONS

Wayne Bennett rung the changes to this year’s Queensland side with two new faces in the spine alone and it has rugby league legend Andrew Johns concerned.

New South Wales do have a debutant of their own in Luke Keary but Nathan Cleary, James Tedesco and Damien Cook have plenty of experience playing together in the Blues’ recent run of success.

The Maroons on the other hand will need to find cohesion in both attack and defence fast or risk facing a do-or-die clash with NSW at ANZ Stadium next week.

Johns was quite sceptical of Queensland’s chances in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald .

“Looking at their team, I have no idea how the Maroons are going to play,” he wrote.

“How much do they play off Jake Friend at dummy half? What about rookie fullback AJ Brimson… who’s he going to combine with? Do I see halves Daly Cherry-Evans and Cameron Munster playing together? No I don’t.”

There are a lot of unknowns in this Queensland line-up and it has Johns predicting a 12-point win for the Blues.

He is not alone in doubting the Maroons either.

MAROONS LACKING ‘FEAR FACTOR’

No pressure Blues fans.

The expectations are squarely on your side and now the Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie has made a huge statement which will probably end up being stuck on Queensland lockers as the ultimate source of inspiration.

“I’ll go on the record now to say this is the weakest side in 40 years of State of Origin,” he said on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast.

“That’s not to say they won’t come back to bite me on my chubby little backside because that’s what Queensland do but you look at that side, it’s not disrespect to any of them, if you look back a decade ago.

“It was an intimidating, frightening side. You look at the side now, it just doesn’t have that fear factor at all.”

It is an underdog tag that skipper Daly Cherry-Evans says Queensland are going to thrive under.

“I understood how much Queensland were underdogs that year (2001) and we are certainly going to be underdogs this year,” Cherry-Evans said a week ago.

“It doesn’t matter which way you want to spin it. We are really going to enjoy that tag and enjoy the challenge ahead of us.”

But Gus Gould thinks Queensland may be the ones controlling the narrative.

Baby Maroons not scared 2:18

GOULD FLOATS QLD INJURY CONSPIRACY

Usually it is the flu outbreak but this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Phil Gould has accused Queensland of being creative with a new pre-game drama.

Gould laughed off injury clouds surrounding Brenko Lee, Xavier Coates and Kurt Capewell.

“Every year! Every year! Every year! Every year!” Gould said on TODAY.

“Normally on Monday and Tuesday before Origin, a flu goes through the Queensland camp. They can’t say that this year because everyone would be panicking about COVID; no one can get the flu this year, no one can get sick.

“They’ve had to come up with calf injuries and hamstrings or something else!”

Wally Lewis was also in studio to shoot down Gould’s theory quickly.

“After watching him go down in the training session, fall over, it did appear as though this was a serious concern for Queensland because there’s not a lot of other players that are available for the selectors to have a look at,” he said.

“I think Brenko, wanting to play in this first State of Origin game, he’ll be 10-foot tall and bulletproof by kick-off and everybody will be regarding it as a serious concern for Queensland that eventually got away just before kick-off!”

DALEY TAKES AIM AT BENNETT’S DIVERSION TACTICS

Former NSW Blues Origin coach Laurie Daley has criticised Wayne Bennett for calling on Origin eligibility rules to be reviewed one day before the State of Origin series opener.

Bennett’s comments came in light of debate over the eligibility of Luke Keary who was born in Queensland.

He said the NRL should consider reviewing rules around whether birthplace should be a determing factor in eligibility.

Daley though took exception with the timing of the comments and said it was typical of Bennett to discuss it now.

“It’s a discussion you have at the end of an Origin series or you have with the NRL,” he said on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast.

“It’s not a discussion you have the day before a State of Origin game. It’s just Wayne deflecting and taking pressure off his team.

“They’re going in as underdogs and that’s exactly the way he wants it to be.

“But there comes a responsibility regardless of if you’re an underdog or favourite, when you pull on the jersey you’re expected to win and play to their potential.

“He’s trying to keep them away from the outside noise and it’s a tactic Wayne loves to lose.”