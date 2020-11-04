Online Microtransaction Market Report 2020 By Regional Insights, Trends, Revenue and Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The online microtransaction market consists of sales of in-game virtual goods and its related services. Microtransactions are in-game purchases of virtual items for small amounts of money. These often appear in free-to-play games that do not have any cost for downloading the game and only includes the online cost for virtual goods. Microtransactions are done to unlock specific features or enhance the special abilities, content or character in a game.

The global online microtransaction market is expected to grow from $33.05 billion in 2019 to $37.61 billion. The global Covid-19 pandemic turning more people towards gaming to spend their leisure time at home-quarantine and several free-to-play games involve purchasing of virtual goods through microtransactions, thereby increasing the marekt size. The market is expected to stabilize at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% and reach $41.92 billion by 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

