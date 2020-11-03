Gift Packaging Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 to 2028

Indepth Read this Gift Packaging Market

Fact.MR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market’s analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters which are likely to boost the market while within the decade’s rise have been discussed within the title.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features profiles of key companies operating in the gift packaging market. Various aspects central to profiles of the key players in the gift packaging market, such as product portfolios, product innovations, differential business strategies, and many more have been extensively analyzed in the report on gift packaging market. The report on gift packaging market features prominent companies such as IG Design Group Plc., Hoomark (Subsidiary of IG Design Group), Card Factory Plc., Mondi Group Plc., Hallmark Cards Inc., KARL KNAUER KG, and DS Smith Plc.

IG Design Group Plc., a key player in the gift packaging market, entered into a strategic partnership with inventor, Erin Borges, of “GoGo Gift Bag” in the year 2017. This acquisition helped the company to attain distribution rights for marketing its products in the domestic and international markets. Moreover, the company is emphasizing to extend its market presence in the developed as well as emerging nations such as U.S. and China.

Card Factory Plc., a leading player in the gift packaging market, launched its transactional and online sales website i.e. www.cardfactory.co.uk in 2013, to venture into the e-commerce platform and boost its sales potential. Moreover, the company also acquired the assets of “Printcraft” in 2009 in order to expand its operations with a 10-year capital expenditure plan.

Definition

Gift packaging refers to the act of enclosing a gift in a certain kind of material, in order to enhance its aesthetic value. Gift packaging is often held by a ribbon-like structure and is topped with a decorative embellishment, such as a bow. Gift packaging, with attractive look and appeal, has been identified to have a positive influence on the recipient.

About the Report

The report on gift packaging market is an all-inclusive research study that closely analyzes different pivotal aspects related to the growth of gift packaging market. Crucial aspects impacting the growth of gift packaging market, in terms of both demand and sales, have been covered in this report on gift packaging market. The report on gift packaging market includes a historical analysis of current scenario of the gift packaging market scenario and futuristic projections of the gift packaging market across prominent regions.

Market Structure

The gift packaging market has been segmented on the basis of product type, packaging form, packaging type, and region. By product type, the gift packaging market has been segmented into bows, containers, boxes, ribbons, wrapping paper, bags, pouches, decorative articles, tapes, and films and foils. By packaging form, the gift packaging market has been classified as flexible and rigid. By packaging type, the gift packaging market has been classified as primary and secondary. The gift packaging market has been gauged across key regions such as North America, Latin America, APEJ, Europe, CIS & Russia, MEA, and Japan.

Research Methodology

The report on gift packaging market is a comprehensive compilation of the facts procured with the help of a diligent research methodology. The primary and secondary research sources have been meticulously studied and analyzed to derive important focal points and statistics central to the growth of gift packaging market. The data points gleaned from these affluent methodologies and external credible sources are triangulated in order to offer an unmatched analysis of the global gift packaging market.

