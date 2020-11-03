Streams SoCCER!!!~ Real Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE: Stream FREE, TV Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE: Stream FREE, TV channel, Streams teams Winless Real Madrid enters Tuesday’s Champions League home match against Inter Milan in desperate need of a victory.

Los Blancos has only earned one point in their matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach to occupy last place in Group B. Another loss could threaten Madrid’s chances of advancing and lead to its first group-stage elimination in three decades.

“It’s a final and we are going to approach it like that,” manager Zinedine Zidane said on Monday. “Three important points will be up for grabs and we are going to try to get them.”

Inter, who sits in third after drawing its two games, is also seeking a win to stay in a position to advance.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Lineups:

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Hazard.

Inter Milan XI: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Vidal, Brozovic, Young; Barella; Lautaro Martínez, Perisic.

Madrid hasn’t advanced past the round of 16 in the last two Champions League seasons after being knocked out by Ajax in 2019 and Manchester City in 2020.

Despite the Spanish club’s UCL struggles, it’s coming off a 4–1 victory over Huesca on Saturday. Madrid is enjoying a successful La Liga campaign and is second in the league table with 16 points.

Inter reached last season’s Europa League final but hasn’t fared too well in the Champions League. Antonio Conte’s side was held to a 2–2 draw by Gladbach on Oct. 21 before having a goalless draw with Shakhtar last week.

The club’s uneven streak continued with a 2–2 draw vs. Parma in Serie A on Saturday. Inter sits in sixth in the league table with 11 points, and Tuesday’s quest was made more difficult after star striker Romelu Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out.

Team News:

Possible Lineups for Real Madrid-

Thibaut Courtois(GK), Lucas Vasquez, Rapael Varane , Sergio Ramos(C), Ferland Mendy, Fredrico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos , Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Possible Lineups for Inter Milan –

Samir Handanovic(GK)(C), Danilo D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Ashley Young, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez

Last Matches of Real Madrid:

Real Madrid 4-1 Huesca 31-10-2020, La Liga (GW 8)

Borussia M’gladbach 2-2 Real Madrid 28-10-2020, UEFA Champions League (Group Stage)

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid 24-10-2020, La Liga (GW 7)

Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk 21-10-2020, UEFA Champions League (Group Stage)

Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz 17-10-2020, La Liga (GW 6)

Last Matches of Inter Milan:

Inter 2-2 Parma 31-10-2020, Serie A (GW 6)

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan 27-10-2020, UEFA Champions League (Group Stage)

Genoa 0-2 Inter 24-10-2020, Serie A (GW 5)

Inter 2-2 Borussia M’gladbach 22-10-2020, UEFA Champions League (Group Stage)

Inter 1-2 Milan 17-10-2020, Serie A (GW 4)

Head-to-Head (H2H):

Inter 0-3 Real Madrid – 27-07-2015, International Champions Cup

Real Madrid 1(2)-1(3) Inter – 26-07-2014, International Champions Cup

Inter 3-1 Real Madrid – 25-11-1998, UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter – 16-09-1998, UEFA Champions League

Injury News and Suspensions for Real Madrid:

Daniel Carvajal, Medial Collateral Ligament Injury(Expected back Dec 2, 2020)

Martin Odegaard, Calf Injury(Expected back Nov 20, 2020)

Eder Militao, Corona Virus(Expected back Nov 17, 2020)

Injury News and Suspensions for Inter Milan:

Matias Vecino, Knee Injury

Stefano Sensi, Muscular Problem

Romelu Lukaku, Abductor Muscle Tear(Expected back Nov 10, 2020)

