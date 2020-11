Hi Fans!! welcome to watch UEFA Champions League live stream match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Monchengladbach at Lokomotiv Stadium. The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream will be available on the SonyLIV App.

Game Info:

UEFA Champions League 2020

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Time: 11.25 pm IST

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Team News, Injury Update

Maksym Malyshev continues to be an absentee for Shakhtar Donetsk, while Ismaily and Yevhen Konoplyanka are set to be out for more than a month yet.

Sergiy Kryvtsov is also injured and unavailable for this gamewill also miss out. Dentinho, Viktor Kovalenko and Junior Moraes are all still recovering from COVID-19.

Injured: Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily, Yevgen Konoplyanka, Sergey Kryvtsov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Junior Moraes, Viktor Kovalenko, Dentinho

Borussia Monchengladbach will miss young defenders Mamadou Doucoure and Louis Beyer, with the latter having tested positive for COVID-19. Denis Zakaria is likely to miss out as well.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Louis Beyer, Denis Zakaria

Suspended: NoneUnavailable: Louis Beyer,

Marcus Thuram has already put two goals past Real Madrid this season. How will he fare when Borussia Mönchengladbach travel to Shakhtar Donestk on Tuesday? (kick-off: 6.55pm CET/5:55pm GMT/12.55pm ET).

Shakhtar: Trubin – Dodo, Bondar, Khocholava, Korniyenko – Maycon, Antonio – Marlos (c), Patrick, Solomon – Moraes

Out: Dentinho (hamstring), Ismaily (knee), Konoplyanka (groin)

Doubtful: Fernando (knock), Kovalenko (thigh)

Coach: Luis Castro

Gladbach: Sommer – Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini – Kramer, Neuhaus – Hofmann, Stindl (c), Thuram – Plea

Out: Poulsen (shoulder)

Doubtful: Zakaria (knee)

Coach: Marco Rose

The UEFA Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Monchengladbach will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on Tuesday, November 3.

Watch Info

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Monchengladbach will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Monchengladbach match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

