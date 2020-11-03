Atalanta vs Liverpool: Live, Line up, injury, prediction, watch info

Atalanta vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch, Time, Location, Free, Reddit

Hi Fans!! welcome to watch UEFA Champions League live stream match between Atalanta vs Liverpool at Lokomotiv Stadium. Atalanta vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight (Tuesday November 3, 2020). The match will be held behind closed doors at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo due to Government guidelines regarding coronavirus. TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Game Info:

UEFA Champions League 2020

Atalanta vs Liverpool

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

4:00 PM ET

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update, Line Up, ODS

Fabinho remains absent for the Premier League champions due to hamstring injury, while Virgil van Dijk is fighting to return before the end of the season. Thiago Alcantara is still recovering from a knee issue while Joel Matip missed last weekend’s win against West Ham. Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas have returned to full training and are racing to be fit in time, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to be absent.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Ilicic, Gomez; Zapata

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Gomez, Robertson; Shaqiri, Henderson, Milner; Mane, Firmino, Jota

Odds

Atalanta – 9/4

Liverpool – 6/5

Draw – 16/5

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

