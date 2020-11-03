US Election 2020 Live Updates: Trump, Biden confident of big victory as polling begins

The day of reckoning is finally here, with the US election coming to a close with nearly 100 million Americans having already voted under the spectre of the coronavirus pandemic. Elections are always about where Americans want to steer the country. That’s especially true this year as the US confronts multiple crises and is choosing between two candidates with very different visions for the future. The candidates hold distinctly different views on everything from climate change to taxes to racial injustice, and it remains to be seen who America chooses to lead her.

Americans voting on Election Day are exhausted from constant crises, uneasy because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what will happen next. Like those who cast ballots early, their agony is not in deciding between President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Most made that choice long ago. Instead, those voting in record numbers say basic democratic foundations feel suddenly brittle: Will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result? Will the winner find a way to repair a fractured, sick and unsettled nation?

Although the U.S. government and private cybersecurity firms have recently flagged attempts by actors in Russia, China, and Iran to spy on people in connection with the U.S. election, nothing on the scale of 2016 has yet to materialize.

Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

A record-breaking number of early votes — some 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the country on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world.

Federal law agencies in the US are preparing for possible unrest over the outcome of the presidential elections. According to The Hill, The National Security Integration Center (NSIC), a key national security and counterterrorism component within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warned in an internal email late last week about protests inside the Beltway.

Franklin County Board of Elections Public Information Officer, Aaron Sellers, was quoted as saying that the decision to use paper poll books instead of electronic poll book system was taken as there was trouble in updating the electronic poll book after the early voting on November 2.

The election has already prompted a wave of litigation over whether to adjust voting rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, a federal judge in Texas rejected a Republican bid to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning Houston area.

A slew of Trump Train events are planned for Tuesday, the United States’ official Election Day, according to posts on Facebook and interviews with organizers. Several are advertised as ending or going past polling stations. Election security experts say they are concerned the rallies could break laws, intimidate voters or spiral into violent confrontations.

The candidates and parties have enlisted prominent lawyers with ties to Democratic and Republican administrations should that litigation take on a new urgency if a narrow margin in a battleground state becomes the difference between another four years for Trump or a Joe Biden administration.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a long-standing Iranian position that it didn’t matter whether Trump or Joe Biden wins the vote, but the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Islamic Republic. Another four years could see Trump’s maximum-pressure campaigns further expand as it crushes the Iranian economy and stops Tehran from openly selling its crude oil abroad.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has a strong track record of being an ardent advocate of a strong India-US relationship both as a Senator from Delaware for over three decades and then as deputy of President Barack Obama for eight years.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris took to Twitter to urge the citizens to cast their ballots on the election day. The 2020 election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the relations between the US and China being the key talking points of the election campaigns.

The two candidates have focused on about a dozen competitive state battlegrounds, nearly all states that Trump won in 2016. Much of their attention has gone to Florida, with 29 electoral votes. The state is seen as the biggest must-win for Trump, as a loss there would block most of the president’s viable paths to winning the Electoral College. Results in Florida, where mail-in ballots can be counted before Election Day, are expected to begin to come in relatively quickly on Tuesday night.

According to Reuters, foreign exchange markets in Europe tilted on Tuesday towards pricing a victory for Joe Biden against Donald Trump despite warnings that possible post-election disputes could unleash weeks of dollar volatility. Analysts believe a Biden win would weaken the dollar as the former vice-president is expected to spend big on stimulus and to take a freer approach to trade, boosting other currencies at the dollar’s expense. They cautioned, however, that uncertainty was very high about the election outcome and that taking positions might prove premature.

According to Reuters, supporters of US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris held prayers near her ancestral village in India ahead of Tuesday’s US election, while a Hindu group sought divine blessings for her rival Donald Trump.

According to AP, the control of the Senate is a razor-close proposition. From New England to the Deep South, the Midwest to the Mountain West, Republican senators are defending seats in states once considered long shots for Democrats. Stunning amounts of cash have been flowing to Democrats from millions of Americans apparently voting with their pocketbooks; Republicans are tapping deep-pocketed donors to shore up GOP senators.

Results in Arizona hinge on Maricopa County, the fourth most-populous county in the nation with 4.5 million residents, including 1.4 million Hispanics. The county voted narrowly for Donald Trump in 2016. But its demographics and politics have shifted the past four years. Democratic nominee Joe Biden was leading Trump 49% to 47% in Arizona in a Reuters Ipsos poll conducted Oct. 27-Nov 1. Arizona’s 11 electoral votes could be key to Biden’s path to victory, and Democratic strategists hope higher Latino turnout will help shift the state in his favor.

According to Politico, Florida is entering Election Day with roughly 9 million votes already cast, A-list surrogates zigzagging the peninsula and a flood of TV ads still in rotation. “Florida is a really tough state,” Kevin Sheekey, an adviser to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, told reporters Monday. “It’s clearly a state that’s too tough to call.”

US President Donald Trump’s chances of re-election gained sharply overnight in online betting markets as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, according to Betfair Exchange. Trump’s odds of winning the election improved to 39% from 35% on the UK-based platform, while former vice-president and Democratic challenger Joe Biden saw his chances dip to 61% from 65%.

Iran’s supreme leader mocked America’s presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump’s own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticize the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a long-standing Iranian position that it didn’t matter whether Trump or Joe Biden wins the vote.

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden’s five.

Making a fashionable political statement may not be possible. A number of US states restrict campaigning within a certain distance from a polling place to allow people to vote without interference. Depending on where you live, that can include wearing or displaying anything with a political message.

A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied a bid by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the US presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. The plaintiffs had accused Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of acting illegally when he allowed drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter and Facebook late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump that claimed a US Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting in Pennsylvania would lead to “rampant” fraud and was “very dangerous.” Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly said, without evidence, that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in U.S. elections. Trump’s tweet also said the Supreme Court’s decision would “induce violence in the streets.”

“This wonderful woman (Kamala Harris), she wants to be your first female president. I don’t think so. I don’t think so. You know, that’s a good reason not to vote for sleepy Joe too, right? You don’t want to do that,” Donald Trump said at a political rally in Kenosha in Wisconsin, a key battleground state on the eve of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Rows of plywood covered the facades of luxury stores and small businesses across New York City on the eve of the US presidential election as America braced for possible unrest and violence in a bitter and divisive race to the White House.

Joe Biden closed his presidential campaign Monday night in Pennsylvania, lambasting President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and promising to unite a country in crisis if he wins Tuesday. The Democratic nominee returned to the crucial swing state where he’d begun his campaign 19 months ago with the same message: The 2020 presidential campaign is a battle for the soul of the nation.

According to CNN, Joe Biden took all five of the votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire township along the US-Canada border that is among the first places in the country to make its presidential preference known.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, EUROSTOXX 50 futures put on 0.8% and FTSE futures gained 0.9%, indicating a strong market open, even though many market participants expect short-term volatility, especially after a jittery week. “We all hate uncertainties. We all want to see risk sentiment improved. So we all hope for a clear, uncontested winner in the presidential election,” said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking.

According to a Reuters report, Donald Trump, who is trailing in national opinion polls, has continued to lob unfounded attacks at mail-in ballots, suggesting he would deploy lawyers if states are still counting votes after Election Day on Tuesday. His deputy campaign manager, Justin Clark, said the campaign would fight any Democratic attempt to “subvert state deadlines for receiving and counting ballots

With the election coming to a close, the Trump and Biden campaigns, voting rights organizations and conservative groups are raising money and dispatching armies of lawyers for what could become a state-by-state, county-by-county legal battle over which ballots will ultimately be counted.

According to NYT, the polls today put Donald Trump in a far bigger predicament than the one he faced heading into Election Day in 2016. The polls show Biden with a far more significant lead than the one held by Hillary Clinton, and many of the likeliest explanations for the polling misfire do not appear to be in play today.

The national polls show a decisive Biden win. Four years ago, the national polls showed Clinton with a lead of around 4 percentage points, quite close to her eventual 2.1-point margin in the national vote. This year, the national polls show Biden up by 8.5 percentage points, according to our average. The higher-quality national surveys generally show him ahead by even more.

We won’t know until Election Day whether that simply reflects real strength among white voters, as shown repeatedly in national polls, or whether it’s an artifact of an underlying bias in polls of states. Four years ago, undecided voters broke to Trump at the end, leading to an error in his direction; today, perhaps they’ve swung back to Biden.