Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Election 2020 live updates: Trump makes Election Day appeal on Fox News; Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania

Today US Election 2020 Live Updates: Americans were voting in large numbers on Tuesday in one of the most divisive bitter presidential elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.

Amidst a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states – meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, urging people to place faith in him and his running mate Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said together they can “heal the soul of this nation” and they won’t let the people down. “In 2008 and 2012, you placed your trust in me to help lead this country alongside Barack Obama. Today, I’m asking for your trust once again — this time, in Kamala and me. We can heal the soul of this nation — I promise we won’t let you down,” he tweeted.

The eve of Election Day 2020 was packed with rallies; US President Donald Trump visited four battlegrounds states Monday — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent his day in Pennsylvania supported by former president Barack Obama, who made stops in Florida and Ohio.

Polls will open and close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere after 6 am and before 9 pm local time. India is between 10½ and 13½ hours ahead, depending on where in the US you’re looking.

With approaching 100m votes already cast early, Americans are going to the polls today to decide who will be the next president of the United States: Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Biden visited his home town of Scranton, vowing to “restore decency” to the White House if he wins, and writing a message on the wall of his childhood home.

The Democratic nominee holds a strong national polling lead, but the race is much tighter in the battleground ‘swing states’ that will decide the all important Electoral College votes.

Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, again claiming the country was ‘rounding the corner’ on coronavirus, despite the record new case figures set at the weekend.

Trump said in the interview it would be a terrible thing for the American people and for women if Kamala Harris became president, and boasted he would win at least 306 Electoral College votes.

The president will be spending the day in Washington. He’s expected to host an election ‘watch party’ tonight at the White House, which has been protected by a ‘non-scalable’ barrier. Shops in DC have been boarded up in anticipation of unrest.

Joe Biden started the day at church, where he visited the graves of his first wife and his son Beau. He’ll spend the evening in Delaware, and aides say he may address the nation.

And in an election tradition we already have some early results – two tiny border villages in New Hampshire cast and counted their votes at midnight.

USA Today report that amid the heightened fear of violence around the election, police and experts are monitoring extremist groups.

President Donald Trump, who has falsely claimed voter fraud is widespread, has called for an army of poll watchers to ensure the election is fair. Right-wing extremist groups have signaled they plan to heed the call. Left-wing groups have vowed to confront people they believe are engaged in voter suppression.

Extremist groups are planning actions in key states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, which has been tracking extremists on social media. Those states, along with Georgia and Oregon, face the highest risk of election-related activity by armed vigilante groups, according to a report by MilitiaWatch and the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The leader of a right-wing extremist group in Georgia said he has “troops” ready to descend on polling places if he hears reports of voter fraud. “We’re going in undercover to start with,” Justin Thayer said. “We don’t want to intimidate anyone, and we’re not aligned with any political party, but if we do discover fraud, we have guys on standby, and if we need to shut down a precinct, we will.”