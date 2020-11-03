Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Monchengladbach Football: How to watch Live Stream, start time, TV info, UCL Soccer Live stream reddit

Shakhtar Donetsk face Borussia Monchengladbach at NSK Olimpisky on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s all the info you need to watch this Champions League match.

The third game of the Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday. In one of the best games of the day, Shakhtar Donetsk welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to NSK Olimpisky. Shakhtar are first in the group with four points through two games. While the Foals are tied for second with two points.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream online

Shakhtar Donetsk have only lost one game in all competitions this season, losing to rivals Dynamo Kyiv in the Ukrainian Super Cup. Donetsk have gotten off to a great start to the group stage, highlighted by their shorthanded squad upsetting Real Madrid in the opening game of the tournament. Shakhtar are attempting to reach the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2018 when they were eliminated by Roma in the round of 16.

The Champions League League 2020 match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach will be broadcast online. Live streaming is available on CBS All Access, which you can access with a subscription.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 3

Start Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: Donetsk, Ukraine

Stadium: NSK Olimpisky

TV info: Online only

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Shakhtar vs Monchengladbach live stream

Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach will play their first-ever game against each other on Tuesday. The two clubs will play the reverse fixture in their next Champions League game on Nov. 25, at Borussia-Park.

Shakhtar Donetsk will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will be played at the National Sports Complex "Olympiyskiy" and will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Tuesday night, November 3.

Champions League live: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach prediction and preview

Shakhtar Donetsk have shocked one and all with their performances in the Champions League this season and find themselves at the top of the Group B standings. After a thrilling win away from home in their opener against Real Madrid, the Ukrainian giants eked out a draw against Serie A giants Inter Milan. Shakhtar’s brilliant start warrants further praise considering half of their first-team squad has been out of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luis Castro’s side have a real chance of qualifying for the knockout stages this season and will hope to pick up three more points when they host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach team news

The hosts will be without Dentinho, Fernando and Viktor Kovalenko who are all ruled out due to testing positive for Covid-19. Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily and Yevgeni Konoplianka are also ruled out with long-term injuries, while the likes of Taison and Alan Patrick could return for the game.

For the visitors, Jordan Beyer is ruled out due to coronavirus, while midfielder Denis Zakaria is a doubt due to lack of match fitness. Andreas Poulsen is also ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach predicted XI

Shakhtar: Anatolii Trubin; Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Victor Korniyenko; Maycon Barberan, Alan Patrick, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Manor Solomon

Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Mattias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach live?

The live telecast of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 11:25 PM IST on November 3, Tuesday night.