Worldwide Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Quadruples by 2023 at Striking CAGR and Future Outlook

Breast reconstruction & Augmentation Market Research Report, by Type (Implant reconstruction, Autologous or “Flap” reconstruction), product type (silicone, saline) end user (hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers) – Global forecast till 2023

Breast Reconstruction & Augmentation Market – Highlights

Globally the rising demand for beauty treatments, anti-aging related cosmetic procedures, and rising demand and development of breast implant products are supporting the growth of the global Breast Reconstruction & Augmentation Market Growth. Growing beauty consciousness and demand to look young are increasing the awareness of breast implants and Breast Reconstruction & Augmentation Market Share procedures in population across the world. There are many large and medium-sized companies involved in developing and manufacturing breast implant products.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2017 report it was mentioned that total breast procedure had been increased by 4% among the population, and in 2016, 3,089,952 number of females undergone breast procedure. The rising expectancy for breast implant products would boost market growth.

Competitive Players:

Some of the key players in the global breast reconstruction & augmentation market are

Allergan Inc, Sientra Inc, GC Aesthetics, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Part of Johnson & Johnson), Establishment Labs, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH (Deutsche Beteiligungs AG), Groupe Sebbin SAS, HansBiomed Co. Ltd, Laboratoires Arion, Cereplas, Ideal Implant Inc, Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd and others

Segmentation Analysis:

The Global Breast reconstruction & augmentation market is segmented based on type, product type, end user and region.

On the basis type, the market is segmented into Implant reconstruction, Autologous or “flap” reconstruction. Further, on the basis of product type the market is segmented into silicone, saline. end user is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic surgery centers and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas accounts for the largest regional market owing to the increasing number of cosmetic procedures performed annually, a rising number of clinics, and the wide availability of skilled specialists. A number of leading and new players are focusing on research and development to incorporate various new technologies, to overcome issues associated with existing implants. For instance, in September 2016, Allergen received the US FDA approval to market NATRELLE INSPIRA, a cohesive breast implant as its newest category into gummy implants to increase breast fullness.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest market for breast implants during the forecast period. According to Statista, the number of silicone type breast augmentation surgeries performed in Italy in 2017 was 48,240.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit high growth, owing to the reduced cost of implantation procedures, leading to rise of medical tourism in Asian countries such as India, China, and other South-East Asian economies. For instance, according to IndiCure Health Tours Pvt. Ltd, an Indian Medical Tour consulting company, the cost of breast implant surgeries performed in India is almost one-third of the cost for the procedures in the US.

