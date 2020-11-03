Global ECG Device Market to be Driven by the New Product Launches and Technological Advancements in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global ECG Device Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ECG device market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, technologies, lead types, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 6.7 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 9 billion

The global market for ECG devices is being driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The changing dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle are responsible for the rise in the number of cardiovascular cases across the globe. The rise in demand for electrocardiography to diagnose various health conditions is leading to an increased demand for ECG devices. The growing investments to enhance healthcare infrastructures and the expansion of the ambulatory surgical centres are further aiding the industry growth. Over the forecast period, the new product launches by the manufacturers, technological advancements, and rising demand for portable ECG devices are expected to significantly boost the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

ECG device is a medical device that records the electrical activity of the heart, and, thus, helps in diagnosing the medical condition of a patient. The ECG test is a simple and non-invasive procedure.

The various products available in the market are:

• Resting Device

• Holter Monitoring System

• Stress Testing System

• Event Monitors

• Smart ECG Monitors

• Others

By technology, the industry can be bifurcated into:

• Portable

• Wireless

Based on lead type, the industry is categorised into:

• Single Lead

• 3-Lead

• 5-Lead

• 6-Lead

• 12-Lead

• Others

ECG devices find end use in sectors like:

• Hospital

• Diagnostic Centres

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Others

The regional markets for ECG device include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global ECG device market is expected to be driven by the growing investments by the manufacturers to launch new and improved products. This is being supported by the rapid technological advancements, growing preference for portable ECG devices, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures. The favourable government policies to improve the healthcare infrastructures and the rapid urbanisation in emerging nations are expected to provide enhanced growth opportunities for the market expansion in the next five years. Moreover, the growing health awareness and the rising focus on patient care in hospitals and other healthcare facilities will contribute to the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA), Schiller AG, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. (TYO: 6960), Nihon Kohden Corporation (TYO: 6960), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (SHE: 300206), and BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

