Global Electroluminescent (EL) Panels Market to be Driven by the Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Devices and the Rising Demand for Custom Printed EL Panels in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electroluminescent (EL) Panels Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global electroluminescent (EL) panels market, assessing the market based on its segments like shapes, colours, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 7%

The electroluminescent (EL) panels market is being driven by the growing applications of EL panels in advertising displays. They have become a preferred choice of use among consumers as they require far less power in comparison to other LED mediums, are flexible, and can even be made into various shapes, or even logos. These features make EL panels a suitable option for advertising in low lit environments, such as subways, restaurants, nightclubs, and perfect for wayfinding for events and festivals. The growing demand for custom printed EL panels and the increasing demand for energy-efficient devices owing to the rising environmental concerns are expected to significantly boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Electroluminescent (EL) panels are paper-thin laminated panels prepared from the element phosphor, which is known to produce a great glow upon the transmission of electrical current and high frequency. Every EL panel requires an inverter to light up and operate. The inverter transmits required amount of voltage and frequency throughout the panel to illuminate it beautifully and evenly.

By shape, the electroluminescent (EL) panels industry can be segmented into:

• Rectangle

• Square

• Strip

• Round

• Others

On the basis of colour, the industry is divided into:

• White

• Blue

• Green

• Red

• Others

Based on application, the industry has been categorised into:

• Advertising Display

• Construction

• Automotive

• Aircraft

• Defence

• Signs

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

The regional markets for electroluminescent (EL) panels include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global electroluminescent (EL) panels market is expected to be driven by the growing environmental concern, which is leading to an increased demand for energy-efficient devices. Moreover, the growing consumer demand for wearables and sporting goods is expected to drive the demand for specialised and more flexible lighting strips, which, in turn, is anticipated to aid the electroluminescent (EL) panels industry growth. The thin and flexible nature of EL panels allows it to be mounted in numerous locations and even curved surfaces. The manufacturers are also providing customers with the option to tailor or customise EL panels, making it available in nearly any shape, colour, or size. This will be further supported by the growing investments by the various corporations in brand advertising and marketing.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cochief Industrial Co., Ltd., Nejilock Technology Pte Ltd, Technolight, Ellumiglow, Aircraft Engineering & Installation Services Inc., and Shanghai Keyan Phosphor Technology Co.,Ltd. (KPT), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

