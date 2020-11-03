Global Pediatric Vaccines Market Competitive Status, Regional Overview, Industry Opportunities And Trends

The Business Research Company’s Pediatric Vaccines Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The pediatric vaccines market consists of sales of pediatric vaccines and its related services used to provide immunity to infants and children for specific diseases. Pediatric vaccine is a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that are administered to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Pediatric vaccines are used in childhood immunization schedules to enhance a child’s immunity or prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, Hepatitis B, polio and many other infectious and non-infectious diseases.

The global pediatric vaccines is expected to decline from $30.4 billion in 2019 to $28.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe and non-availability of vaccines or delay of immunizations in pediatrics. The market will stabilize or grow from next year owing to the easing of supply chain restrictions. Also, successful launch of the covid19 vaccine or immunization of existing BCG vaccine in countries where it is not administered at present, which will boost the pediatric vaccines market significantly in the mid to long term. The market is expected to recover and reach $40.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

