Patient Handling Equipment Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Current Trends, Growth Analysis During Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Patient Handling Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The patient handling equipment market consists of sales of patient handling equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture patient handling equipment. They are used for specific lifting, transfer and movement of patients. Patient handling equipment is an assistive device that helps home care and hospital settings for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places.

The global patient handling equipment market is expected to grow from $12.4 billion in 2019 to $15.11 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.15%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected millions across the globe with a significant increase in the number of patients across hospitals and other care facilities, increasing the demand for the patient handling equipment in 2020. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $19.49 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.85%.

