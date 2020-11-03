Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Instant Noodles In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of instant noodles. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the instant noodles industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Sold in a pre-cooked and dried form, with flavouring powder and seasoning oil, instant noodle is a processed noodle dish. The flavouring is generally in a separate packet. Some of the instant noodle products are seal packed and are reheated for consuming straight from the packet or from the very container. The upstream products of dried noodles include wheat flour, palm oil, and salt, among others.

The demand for instant noodles was hit hard across Asia during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the second quarter of 2020 saw a surge in demand. This can be attributed to the easing of restrictions imposed in order to contain the COVID-19 situation and a rapid rise in the consumption of processed food. In India, the sales of instant noodles shot up by 25% in the second quarter of 2020. Europe and the U.S., too, saw an increase in demand as people stockpiled the noodles pre-COVID lockdown. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of instant noodles.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of instant noodles via dehydration. In this process, a dough is formed using flour, salt, and palm oil. After the dough is mature by giving an ample amount of time, it is rolled and pressed evenly into spreads. These sheets are fed into slitters, where roller blades make thin, wavy noodles from the dough sheets. The noodles are then steamed and dipped into seasoning to add flavour. Noodles are further processed for dehydration, leading to a formation of dry instant noodles.

