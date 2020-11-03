Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Locust Bean Gum In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of locust bean gum. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the locust bean gum industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Locust bean gum is a natural, plant based, vegan food thickener and is also known as carob gum. It is primarily made of fibre. Locust bean powder is utilised in pet foods as well as in inedible products like mining products, paper making, and to thicken textiles. It is utilised in cosmetics and enhances the flavour of cigarettes. Also, it is used as an additive in shoe polish as well as in certain insecticides.

The global locust bean gum industry is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate owing to the increasing demand for convenience foods, coupled with the rising oil and gas drilling and extraction activities. The increasing penetration of gum fibres in food and beverages for adding texture, smoothness, and keeping the dietary requirement intact in foodstuff will drive the industry outlook. The global demand for locust bean gum is likely to escalate, but due to the disruption in the supply demand chain, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is likely to face temporary depression in the 2020 financial year. Once the lockdown across the continents is lifted, the market growth of the locust bean gum is anticipated to escalate as it has a steady demand in various industries, including food and beverage, textile, insecticides, and others. These factors are expected to influence the production cost for locust bean gum.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of locust bean gum via extraction. In this process, the seeds of carob tree are separated from the pulp. Using the acid treatment, the seeds are then deskinned. The deskinned seeds are further milled to break-up the brittle germ. The endosperm and germs are separated by sieving. The milling of endosperm takes place through roller operation to get the powder of locust bean gum.

