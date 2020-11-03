Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Industry Trends, Revenue Growth, Key Players Till 2030

The Business Research Company’s Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market segments and geographies, Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market trends, Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of nondurable goods by non-durable goods merchant wholesalers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) wholesale products such as paper and paper products, chemicals and chemical products, drugs, textiles and textile products, apparel, footwear, groceries, farm products, petroleum and petroleum products, alcoholic beverages, books, magazines, newspapers, flowers and nursery stock, and tobacco products. Nondurable goods are items generally with a normal life expectancy of less than three years.

The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to decline from $17120.1 billion in 2019 to $17006.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $20073.4 billion in 2023.

