Medical Waste Management Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Future Growth By Top Key Players And Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Medical Waste Management Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Medical Waste Management Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Medical Waste Management market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Medical Waste Management market segments and geographies, Medical Waste Management market trends, Medical Waste Management market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The medical waste management market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.

The global medical waste management market is expected to grow from $13.5 billion in 2019 to 14.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The markable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The unestimated amount of biomedical waste being generated from Covid-treating hospitals, quarantine centers, healthcare facilities, and self/home-quarantine has triggered the need for medical waste management. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $16.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

